Nintendo Switch Online Just Quietly Added Its Newest GameCube Game

Nintendo Switch Online has today quietly pushed live its latest GameCube game for Switch 2 owners. Up until this point in 2026, only one new GameCube game has been added to Switch Online. This title was that of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, which brought the full catalog of GameCube games on Switch Online to eight in total. Now, Nintendo has pushed out the ninth GameCube title on its subscription service, and it’s arguably the biggest one yet.

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As of this moment, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness has now become playable for Expansion Pack subscribers on Nintendo Switch Online. The addition of Gale of Darkness isn’t a surprising one, as Nintendo announced last month that it would be bringing the game to NSO at some point in March. What is a bit surprising, though, is that Nintendo simply dropped the game on the Nintendo subscription service out of nowhere without announcing its arrival in advance. As such, if you were eagerly awaiting the launch of Gale of Darkness, you should find it playable on the GameCube app for Switch Online once you update it to its latest version.

More GameCube Games Are Heading to Switch Online Soon

In the wake of Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness joining Nintendo Switch Online, there are now two games left that Nintendo previously announced would be joining the catalog. Those games happen to be Pokemon Colosseum and Super Mario Sunshine. Currently, Nintendo hasn’t provided a broad launch window for when either title might hit the platform, but it would make the most sense for Pokemon Colosseum to be next on tap given its relation to Gale of Darkness.

In the months ahead, we’ll likely not only learn about when these two games will be landing on Switch Online, but Nintendo may also share a long-term peek at what will come to the subscription platform in 2026 and beyond. Perhaps once Nintendo has its next major Direct, which is currently unknown, these details will be shared with the public.

As a reminder, GameCube games can only be played via Nintendo Switch Online for those on Nintendo Switch 2, as the app isn’t available on original Switch consoles. In addition, these titles are locked to the Expansion Pack tier of NSO alongside games from Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Boy, and Sega Genesis.

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