Nintendo Switch Players Can Outdrink Satan Starting Next Month

Starting next month, Nintendo Switch gamers will be able to challenge Satan to a drink off. What does this mean? It means Afterparty from Night School Studio — the developer of Oxenfree — is coming to Nintendo Switch next month. More specifically, the 2019 adventure game is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 6. To accompany this news, Night School Studio have revealed a new trailer of the game, showing off its premise and more. The independent developer has also confirmed that the game will be playable, entirely, via both standard controls and touch controls.

“In Afterparty, you play Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell,” reads an official pitch of the game. “But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Milo and Lola are now dead, thirsty, and roaming the streets of Nowhere, the outermost island of Hell. What adventures will you stumble through in the underworld? Every step is up to you. Time to go on the best bender ever, uncover the mystery of why you’ve been damned, and drink the big guy under the table.”

Afterparty debuted back on October 29 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Unfortunately for Night School Studio, the game didn’t — seemingly — garner as much praise and attention as its previous game, Oxenfree, did. This is partially because the market has become much more competitive and overcrowded, but also because it seems many preferred the studio’s first effort. While critics appreciated the game’s premise, it didn’t light up the world with reviews scores, currently sitting between a 70 and 75 on Metacritic, depending on the platform.

Like on other platforms, Afterparty will ring in at $20 on the Nintendo Switch eShop. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a retail release, but pre-loading is already available. Meanwhile, as you wait for the adventure game to hit Nintendo Switch, don’t forget that plenty of new games dropped this week on a plethora of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of these release, courtesy of our newest Out This Week.