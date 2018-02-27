NES-Inspired Nintendo Switch Controllers Bring Retro Flair to New-Age Gaming

There have been quite a few different and unique takes on the Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch so far, but this one absolutely takes the cake. With a respectful nod to the Nintendo Entertainment System, these new controllers by Colorware (along with a retro take on the actual Switch controller for TV) are perfect for collectors and fans of Nintendo’s decades-long history.

At $199, the Joy-Con controllers feature a custom paint job that hearkens back to the days of the uniquely-built NES controller, featuring red, grey, and black tones in similar patterns to the original. The hand-held controller for the Nintendo Switch is priced at $189, customized with NES-inspired designs. It’s not the exact same rectangular controller that some players had growing up, but it is a really cool tribute.

They’re a little pricier than most, with the full set topping $399 total, but these would make for a fantastic gift at birthdays or around the holidays. The Joy-Cons and controller are sold separately, so if you’re not too crazy about one or the other, you at least have the option to ditch one. Your standard Joy-Con set can run for upwards of $75 when it releases, so the prices aren’t too far of a stretch for a custom design.

Colorware is no real stranger to nostalgia-influenced design and product nods: it has a gorgeous DualShock 4 controller up for grabs that recalls the classic design of the original PlayStation controller, right down to the grey finish and distinct button colors. The company also specializes in other electronics, such as Space Gray AirPods for the iPhone and a clean, beautiful space grey keyboard. There are also Joy-Cons and Nintendo Switch controllers available in the company’s unique “Shadow Carbon” color, so if you’re into more clean and modern designs, those might be worth checking out.

If you’re looking for cheaper options, look no further than WWG — we’ve got deals listed on various JoyCon controllers almost weekly, so make sure to check back often for sales on some of your favorite gaming hardware.

The Nintendo Switch and its assorted controllers area available everywhere now.

Hat tip, My Nintendo News.