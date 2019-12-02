Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Bundle Includes a 128GB MicroSD and Bonus Controller for $299

Still waiting for that perfect Nintendo Switch holiday deal? Well, the one that Walmart served up for Cyber Monday is one of the best that we’ve seen thus far. It includes your choice of console (the upgraded battery life version in Gray or Neon Joy-Con) along with a 128GB SanDisk microSD card that you’ll desperately need and a Ematic wireless controller for $299 (a savings of $69.95). You can grab the deal here while it lasts (odds are it will sell out before the end of the day).

If you’re looking for games for your new system, Walmart is also offering deals on select Nintendo Switch games in digital format. Inside that link you’ll find must-haves like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, Mario Tennis Aces, and more – all with substantial discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another option is available at Best Buy. There you will find the new Nintendo Switch with improved battery life bundled with Starlink: Battle for Atlas and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free (details on the bundle are listed underneath the purchase price on the product page). You can order that bundle with your choice of the Gray or Neon Joy-Con console for $299.99.

Best Buy is also heavily discounting nearly 100 Nintendo Switch games in both physical and digital forms. The lineup includes must-own titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and Splatoon 2 along with other popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Civilization VI Standard Edition, Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more. You can shop the lineup of physical games here and digital games here.

Make sure to keep tabs on our Gear page for more big Cyber Monday deals.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.