Nintendo Direct Surprises With 3 Stealth Release Nintendo Switch Games

A new Nintendo Direct happened this morning featuring a Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster, a new Mario game, and much more. It was 40-minutes long and featured several surprises for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and, Nintendo Switch OLED owners. Included in these surprises was not one, not two, but three stealth releases. Unfortunately, one of the three stealth releases is locked behind a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Meanwhile, one of the remaining two is going to hurt your wallet more than you think.

Below, you can find each of three games that were stealth released today via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. This includes not just a trailer for each game, but information about the game itself. Further, there is pricing information with a hyperlink to the game's Nintendo eShop listing.

Wartales

About - "A century has passed since the fall of the Edoran Empire at the hands of an unprecedented plague that swept the nation. Now, the land is rife with mercenary work, banditry and thievery, with honor having become an almost entirely forgotten virtue. Now, prepare to lead a group of unscrupulous characters in a massive open world where combat, death and a thirst for riches will dictate your day to day life. You are not the hero of this story, destined to usher in a new era of peace. Your goal is solely to survive and thrive in this harsh and hostile world, by any means necessary...

Price - $51.99

F-Zero 99

About - "Lightning-fast F-ZERO racing with a 99-player twist! Line up with 98 other F-ZERO machines and race to the finish in this thrilling take on the original Super NES™ game. Keep an eye on your power meter as you boost and bash, because speed is just as important as survival. Defend yourself with a Spin Attack and collect Super Sparks to breeze past the competition on the elevated Skyway. The F-ZERO 99 game is available only to active Nintendo Switch Online* members."

Price - Free via Nintendo Switch Online

Trombone Champ

About - "Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 45 songs! Up to 4 players can play together in local multiplayer! The Nintendo Switch version supports multiple control modes: Tilt, IR Motion Camera and Tilt-Motion. Try your best to get higher scores, and compete with your friends on the online leaderboards! Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards, meet mysterious characters, and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the Trombone Champ?"

Price - $17.49