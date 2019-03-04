Save 28% on an Extra Nintendo Switch Dock Set

If you’re tired of moving your Nintendo Switch dock from one TV to another, but hesitated to grab a spare because of the standard $89.99 price tag, now might be a good time to finally pull the trigger.

At the time of writing you can get the official Nintendo Switch dock set for $64.86 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping or free store pickup. That price is 28% off list and only a few bucks shy of an all-time low. In terms of convenience, adding additional second Nintendo Switch dock is well worth the money – especially at this price.

On a related note, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 (19% off) at Walmart with free shipping or store pickup. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Finally, the recently announced Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available to pre-order via Amazon for $53.94 after an 8% discount and $1.12 bonus coupon applied at checkout.

The games are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the release date (which hasn’t been officially announced yet). That last bit about the guarantee is especially important, because the discounts could disappear at any time – so getting your pre-order in early to automatically grab them becomes more critical. For example, Super Mario Maker 2 enjoyed a similar discount last month, but the deal only lasted a day or two.

