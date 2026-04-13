6 Weirdest Games On The PlayStation 1

The original PlayStation came out in 1994. Developers were doing a lot of experimenting as we started to move beyond 2D graphics and take advantage of more powerful hardware. That led to quite a few strange concepts that might not have completely worked, but were certainly an experience for young gamers looking for the next adventure to blow their minds. A few of those truly odd games stand out above the crowd as the strangest games on the beloved system.

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Here are the six strangest games on the PlayStation 1.

6) Screaming Mad George’s ParanoiaScape

ParanoiaScape is a first-person 3D pinball adventure from the mind of Japanese artist Screaming Mad George. He made his name creating some of the most grotesque and gory special effects the public has ever seen, so you can kind of guess what you’re getting into with this pinball game.

It’s a deeply disturbing game that’s not for the faint of heart. Sure, the dungeon-crawling pinball action is solid, but you won’t be able to pay much attention to the action, as your eyes are almost constantly assaulted by upsetting images. If you’re able to get past all the body horror, there’s a great pinball game in there.

5) Swagman

Swagman draws inspiration from films like Nightmare on Elm Street. This puzzle-adventure horror game asks you to stop a villain named the Swagman, who is trying to trap victims inside their worst nightmares. There’s a little bit of Tim Burton in the visuals, which might make you think it’s a more family-friendly version of horror, but that’s not exactly true.

There are some real scares here, which are going to come out of nowhere and leave you clutching your chest in fright. It also brings an odd gameplay mix, letting you jump between the real and dream worlds, while mixing between Zelda-like fighting and puzzle solving. Every once in a while, you’ll also transform into a grotesque beast yourself.

4) LSD: Dream Emulator

I think the title pretty much sells this one. LSD: Dream Emulator is based on the dream diary an employee at Asmik Ace Entertainment kept over ten years. It only came out in Japan and features some of the most psychedelic visuals players had ever seen.

There’s not a ton of actual gameplay here. LSD: Dream Emulator was marketed as a “playable dream,” which means it’s just about exploring the space. Producer Osamu Sato was more interested in exploring how the PlayStation could be used to create art, so don’t expect much adrenaline-pumping action. Simply put, LSD: Dream Emulator is absolutely an experience.

3) Eggs of Steel

Eggs of Steel started its life as a Blockbuster Video Exclusive. That’s not enough to make it one of the weirdest games on the platform, but it is a fun thing to remember. The video chain used to have enough power to have its own exclusive games. How far we’ve come.

You play as an anthropomorphic egg named Charlie, who is stuck in a factory when things go sideways. It blends puzzler solving and platforming for a relatively compelling adventure, given that it’s more of a budget title. The weirdness mostly comes from the setting, though it is worth pointing out that this bad boy is filled to the brim with egg puns. The humor won’t work for everybody, but Eggs of Steel would kill with pun lovers.

2) Spider: The Video Game

Yes, you are seeing that right in the image above. That is absolutely a spider wielding a shotgun in one hand and a large knife in the other. I’m not sure if there’s anything more coded to give me nightmares. Spider: The Video Game‘s cover aside, this is a wild 2.5D platformer from Boss Game Studios.

Players jump into the shoes of Dr. Michael Kelly, who has invented a device that lets you transfer your mind into cybernetic insects. Bad buys invade his lab, and Kelly has to put his brain into one of his spiders. From there, you can equip various attachments, including that shotgun, to help you survive several different locales, all filled with enemies. Hopefully, we never get a remaster because I’m not sure if I could handle a more lifelike spider.

1) Incredible Crisis

Incredible Crisis puts you in the shoes of four members of a working-class Japanese family. That doesn’t sound too weird, but then you get into the minigame festivities. Incredible Crisis puts that family through some of the strangest challenges you’ll ever see as you try to wrap everything up in time to get home for your grandma’s birthday.

You’ll need to complete the office-mandated DDR-esque exercise, escape from UFOs, make it through a bank robbery, and much, much more. At one point, you’ll even have to give someone a very tender massage while riding on a Ferris wheel. Incredible Crisis quickly goes off the rails, but that’s what makes it such a great PlayStation game.

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