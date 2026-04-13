Dune: Awakening Finally Made the Changes Fans Have Been Asking For

When it first released, Dune: Awakening was a mixed bag for MMORPG fans, containing a lot of potential with some lackluster elements. Almost a year since its launch, the game has undergone some major changes, with expansive content updates seeking to improve the experience for all types of players. With its latest patch, Dune: Awakening seems to be making its biggest changes yet, satisfying even the biggest critics from the 2025 release.

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After losing some features on Steam, Dune: Awakening had plenty of struggles related to its gameplay and performance. Although how the game runs is something that has been somewhat smoothed out, a lack of content direction created a difficult title for players to get into. With many players being forced to engage in parts of the game that didn’t match what they found enjoyable, opening up player freedom has been a priority that Dune: Awakening has gotten better on delivering.

Dune: Awakening Just Made The Deep Desert & Other PvP Modes Optional For All Players

Courtesy of Funcom

Based on a new developer update from April 2026, Dune: Awakening is making huge changes to the Deep Desert, the MMO’s PvP zone meant to serve as an endgame area. For the longest time, gaining access to endgame materials and content meant braving into the war zone, with high-level players and the occasional hacker making the experience harrowing even for experienced survivors. The Deep Desert is easily the mode players have criticized the most, calling it unfair as they are made into target practice by groups of enemies almost instantly.

From the newest patch onward, the Deep Desert is now an optional zone rather than a mandatory one. This lines up with Dune: Awakening‘s goal to “not force PvE players to interact with a PvP system that they may have no interest in,” at least according to an interview with studio Funcom on PC Gamer. Separate PvE and PvP endgames will open up what players want to engage with, not restricting those who do enjoy the competitive atmosphere but not demanding that PvE players suddenly jump into a mode they don’t like.

Although half of the planet Arrakis was already divided into PvP or PvE zones, even greater drastic adjustments were made in 2026 to better reflect the divide of player engagement. 80% of players in Dune: Awakening only participate in the PvE content, so the game no longer has areas that only feature PvP anymore. For example, the Hagga Basin PvP zone has been disabled entirely, across all official World servers for the MMORPG.

Customizable Challenges Allow Players To Adjust Their Experience In Whatever Way They Choose

Across this , these changes will only increase, with players able to actively adjust their Deep Desert settings in whatever world they spawn into. Players can enable PvP in Deep Desert areas for additional mining and spice harvesting resources, or keep them PvE only for pure survival and exploration experiences. This is more than a standard toggle, as this also disables smaller bits of gameplay that players may or may not want to have active.

Shipwrecks are the biggest feature affected by this, as turning off the PvP in Deep Deserts prevents these events from appearing in your world as well. This greatly reduces the stress of exploring areas or gathering materials in these zones, giving players who want more of cozier survival experience exactly what they want. Those who want to challenge themselves still have a chance to turn on PvP settings, with extra rewards for doing so. By limiting how players can interact with each other, Dune: Awakening ironically becomes more open-ended for people to build their own journeys.

Other Large Changes Grant Even More Player Freedom In The Sci-Fi MMORPG

Image courtesy of Funcom

PvP functionality isn’t the only major change coming to Dune: Awakening, as the game is also getting self-hosted servers that will let players create their own private spaces to play. Private servers will be fully accessible to players after this patch, allowing them to create worlds with unique settings and rules based on their preferences. Some of the rule changes could include:

Custom resource harvesting rate speeds

Limits on the number of pieces players can use to build bases

Base structure decay options

Length of item durability

PvP or PvE toggled on/off

For now, this feature is fairly limited, requiring specific hardware and only being able to host a small number of players. However, as this system grows and evolves, some players will be able to host larger and larger servers, creating their own communities at their leisure. The variety of rule sets and custom options available from the start are already staggering, with more sliders, toggles, and other mechanic interactions likely coming in the future.

As far as MMORPGs go, the changes being applied to this one are almost guaranteed ways of increasing its longevity, at least before the Dune: Part 3 movie releases. For steadfast fans of Dune: Awakening, these fixes are long-requested asks coming to fruition, prioritizing the personalized fun of the game in ways that will keep its audience invested for, hopefully, a long time.

What will you do with the Dune: Awakening changes coming this year? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!