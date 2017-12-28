Nintendo Download Highlights: New and Retro Hits Flood the eShop This Week

Nintendo Switch and 3DS owners, I hate to do this to you every week, but I’m afraid it’s that time again. There are ton of new and fantastic games hitting the eShop this weekend, and your wallets are about to take a serious beating. Nintendo sent out a press release this morning detailing all of the exciting new downloads on offer, and your author is picking up two of the games for sure.

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition is the one you guys need to keep your eye on. If you loved SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2, well, this game is nothing like them. It’s wholly different, but just as entertaining. Heist is more of a strategy RPG that encourages players to pull of insane trick shots with their weapons, and collect fancy hats! Here’s the official elevator pitch from Nintendo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Prepare to command robot pirates in epic tactical shootouts. SteamWorld: Heist is a turn-based strategy game with an action twist: By manually aiming your weapons you’ll pull off insane bullet-bouncing trick shots. The Ultimate Edition includes “The Outsider” campaign, which features a mysterious ally and a shipload of new weapons, upgrades, hats and missions.”

Alright, now don’t laugh at me, but the other game I’m excited to download is Style Savvy: Styling Star. There’s something about this series that just sucks you in. On the outside it may look like a dress-up simulator, but it’s much more than that. At its heart, Style Savvy has always been a sim game, and once you start expanding your store, raking in the big bucks, and making smart purchasing recommendations, you get really invested. Don’t overlook this one, fellas!

You should also be aware that Mighty Gunvolt Burst has a new demo available on the Switch and the 3DS, so if you’ve been craving some classic action platforming, you should give that a shot (no pun intended).

Speaking of classic action, two arcade classics have also made their way to the Nintendo Switch eShop recently: ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’96 and Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. are both available, and super affordable. Check them out and get your retro fix while you wait on the Virtual Console to arrive.