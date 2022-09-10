Nintendo Switch Sale Drops Top-Rated RPG to Lowest Price Ever

Nintendo currently has a number of different games discounted over on its eShop marketplace, and if you're looking for something new to play, you can't go wrong with what's been reviewed as one of the best RPGs to ever grace the platform. That game is Undertale, the game that's come to one platform after the next over the years and currently ranks as one of the top Switch games. This particular sale just so happens to have dropped the game's price to the lowest it's ever been within the Nintendo eShop, too.

Undertale has been ported to several platforms over the years since its initial release in 2015 and came to the Switch in 2018. It normally goes for $14.99 in the eShop which isn't a bad deal at all but might not be worthwhile for those who played the game previously on the PC. But for those who do have a Switch and either want to play the game again on that platform or for the first time overall, you can get it now for just $8.99

That's a much better deal for the game given that it's said to be the lowest eShop price yet (according to DekuDeals), but this particular sale ends on September 22nd, so you've only got a while longer to take advantage of the deal.

Regarded first as a cult hit when it released, Undertale and its solo creator, Toby Fox, have now both attracted much more of a following over the years as the game got ported elsewhere and praise for it continued to pour in. According to Metacritic's ranking of the best Switch games of all time, Undertale comes in at the No. 9 spot with a score of 93. The user score is nothing to scoff at either with an overwhelmingly positive score of 8.2.

"Fall into the underworld and explore a hilarious and heartwarming world full of dangerous monsters," a preview of the game from the eShop reads. "Date a skeleton, dance with a robot, cook with a fishwoman...or destroy everyone where they stand. The future is yours to determine!"

Fox also recently shared an update on the next chapter of the creator's most recent game, Deltarune. Chapters 1 and 2 are free to try now as demos, but future chapters will not be free. Fox also said no new chapters will be arriving this year