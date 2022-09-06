Deltarune Chapter 3 Release Date Update Given by Toby Fox

Deltarune creator Toby Fox has given eager fans an update on when the game's highly-anticipated third chapter will finally release. Following the launch of Deltarune: Chapter 2 in September 2021, some fans hoped that Fox would be able to release the game's third chapter in this same month in 2022. And while new information related to Deltarune has been confirmed to be on the way, sadly, we now know that Chapter 3 won't end up arriving this year.

Announced on social media recently, Fox informed fans that Deltarune: Chapter 3, or any other additional chapters for that matter, won't be releasing in 2022. Although Fox didn't commit to a launch window of any sort, 2022 is now confirmed to be out of the question. Fortunately, Fox did say that more news on Deltarune will be coming next week as a way of celebrating the game's anniversary.

"We won't be able to put out any new chapters of Deltarune this year. But as usual, we have a little something [special] planned for the anniversary of [Undertale/Deltarune: Chapter 2]," Fox said. "See you next week!"

In a general sense, it's not too surprising that Chapter 3 of Deltarune won't be launching this year. When Chapter 1 first released, it came to PC in 2018 before later landing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019. It then took nearly three years for Chapter 2 to finally land in 2021. While Fox has since stressed that development on additional chapters for Deltarune have been going well, it seems like it's still out of the question for there to be a one-year gap between installments. Hopefully, though, Deltarune: Chapter 3 will be able to come about at some point before 2023 comes to a close. Perhaps we'll even hear more about Chapter 3's launch in next week's aforementioned anniversary announcement.

