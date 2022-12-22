Nintendo Announces Fire Emblem Giveaway Ahead of Fire Emblem Engage Release

Fire Emblem Engage won't be out until later in January, but Nintendo is already giving Fire Emblem fans a chance to get in on an event for the game ahead of that release. Nintendo announced this week the start of a Fire Emblem Engage sweepstakes which allows players to enter to win some acrylic figures modeled after six of the characters you'll encounter in the new game. Best of all, the sweepstakes only requires a couple of Platinum Points to enter, and you can enter multiple times to increase your odds.

The My Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage Sweepstakes got underway this week and will continue until February, so Fire Emblem fans have plenty of time to enter it. To do so, all you have to do is head to this site, sign into your account, and select how many entries you want to submit. Each one costs 10 Platinum Points, and you can enter a total of three times. At total of 10 winners will be chosen, so while it's still a sweepstakes with tons of people entering meaning your winning odds are low, three entries per person and 10 winners at least gives you somewhat of a better chance.

The Fire Emblem characters that'll be immortalized with these acrylic stands include the protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage, Alear, along with Emblem Marth, Alfred, Diamant, Timerra, and Ivy. The image below gives an idea of what those stands will look like.

Aside from the naturally low chances of winning, the only other catch with this giveaway is that the prizes won't actually be distributed before the game comes out. The sweepstakes ends in February, and the winners will be chosen on March 7th, the official rules say. The game itself comes out on January 20th, so while you won't have these figures sitting next to you at launch if you win, you'll at least get them later.

Fire Emblem Engage comes to the Nintendo Switch on January 20th. You can read up on the game below via an overview from Nintendo.

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As the Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos."