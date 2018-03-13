Nintendo Switch Firmware Update Is Live, Officially Adds Parental Controls, More

Earlier today, we noted that Nintendo may be releasing a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch, and among the features that it could be introducing is parental controls that tie in with a separate app, enabling the blocking of certain games (like, say, Bayonetta’s twin pack) for players.

Well, it looks like Nintendo made good on this particular promise, as it officially released firmware update 5.0.0 for Nintendo Switch, and it can be downloaded now.

As noted, the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls can now be accessed, which allows parents to “add specific software titles to your whitelist to exclude them from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting.”

But there’s more to the update than that. The company has noted that “Facebook and Twitter friends that also use Nintendo Switch can now be added through Friend Suggestions.” That should make it easier to find friends that can’t be accessed via Friend Codes, though they still need to accept your invites.

The company noted the following:

Friend suggestions are based on the Facebook and Twitter accounts you have linked to your Nintendo account.

To view your friend suggestions, from the top left of the HOME Menu head to your User Page > Friend Suggestions.

You must be 13 or older to use this feature.

For those that have been looking for more icons to use with their friend profiles, there have also been 24 new ARMS and Kirby series pictures added, so you can personalize it even further, especially if you’re a fan of either of those games.

The company has also noted that you’ll receive notification when pre-purchased software is ready to play, and you’ll also be able to make digital software purchases from a PC or smart device, which in turn will start downloading sooner than previously, even if the Nintendo Switch console is in sleep mode.

Other small touches include Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors showing in the Controllers menu, and Filter News will now only show unread news or news from specific channels.

The full details on the update can be found here.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.

