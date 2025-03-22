Nintendo Switch Game Normally $50 on Sale for Just $5

The Nintendo eShop has a Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $50 to buy on sale for just $5. This is thanks to a massive and limited time discount that cuts the price of the Nintendo Switch Game by 90 percent until April 3. To this end, this is the cheapest the game has ever been on the Nintendo eShop. Meanwhile, the Nintendo eShop is the only digital storefront where the game has been discounted. On Steam, the Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Store the game is currently full price. And it’s never been cheaper than this $5 price point on any of these other platforms before. Suffice to say, it’s a noteworthy deal for a noteworthy game.

The Nintendo Switch game in question released back in 2019, and is set to get a sequel later this year, making the timing of this Nintendo eShop deal perfect as it gives Nintendo Switch users plenty of time to check out the game before its follow up arrives.

More specifically, right now, via the Nintendo eShop, The Sinking City from Ukrainian developer Frogwares is only $4.99. The action-adventure game with H.P. Lovecraft-inspired horror elements released back in 2019 to somewhat middling review scores, however, it certainly garnered fans who really enjoyed it. It also went on to earn a nomination for Best Action and Adventure Game at The Independent Game Developers’ Association Awards that year.

“The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror,” reads an official description of the Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop, for those unfamiliar with it. “The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You’re a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants.”

Those that decide to check out The Sinking City now that it is only $4.99 on the Nintendo eShop for a limited time will need to prepare 8.7 GB to download the game. In return, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users will receive a game that is about 20 to 32 hours long, depending on various factors such as completion rate.

