New Collection of SNES Games Announced for Switch and PS5

A new collection of SNES games has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5. A Nintendo Switch 2 version of this collection has not been announced for owners of the new Nintendo console; however, the collection will be playable on the Switch 2, courtesy of its backward compatibility with its successor. Meanwhile, the collection is out quite soon, currently slated to release on July 30. Right now, though, only a Japanese release has been announced, leaving those in the West with no option but to import the game via a Japanese Nintendo account or wait for a Western release, assuming one ever happens.

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More specifically, on July 30, Edia will release — via the Nintendo Switch and both generations of PlayStation consoles — Aretha Collection 1993-1995, which contains three NES games. It contains 1993’s Aretha the Super Famicom, 1994’s Aretha II: Ariel no Fushigi-na Tabi, and 1995’s Rejoice: Aretha Oukoku no Kanata.

Port, Enhanced Port, Remaster or Remake?

Unfortunately, there is a lack of clarifying detail when it comes to what type of re-release this collection is. Typically, the absence of information suggests the most boring possibility. This collection is certainly not a remaster or a remake, because if it were, it would be outlined as such. It’s a matter of whether it’s a straight-up port of all three NES games or an enhanced port with some new additions and improvements. It could be either, but again, the lack of clarity suggests the former.

Considering this series is primarily a Japanese series never released in the West, this new collection is probably going to be limited to Japan, which may also explain the lack of a PC version. Just like the original games, those in the West interested will need to import the collection, though, unlike in the past, this is much easier to do now, thanks to digital storefronts. What this also means, though, is that unless you know Japanese, you will have a hard time playing the game, let alone understanding it. Those who take this route should be prepared to pay 8,580 yen for the standard version of the collection, and 16,280 yen for a special edition.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.