Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of Cult Classic GameCube Game

A remake of a cult classic Nintendo GameCube, PS2, OG Xbox, and PC game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The remake comes the way of publisher Microids, who back in 2020 released the aforementioned remake, which ended up being one of the lowest-rated games of its year. In fact, the remake is so bad that it is basically being remade again. That's right, a remake of a remake.

The game in question is XIII, a remake of a 2003 game of the same name. It was released in 2020 via the PS4, PC, and Xbox One in a horrible state. On Steam, the game boasts an "overwhelmingly negative" rating, with only 13 percent of 818 user reviews rating the game positively. On Metacritic, its scores range from 29 out of 100 to 39 out of 100, depending on the platform.

Microids is well aware it's a bad game, which is why PlayMagic has been removed from the title's development and replaced with Tower Five, who will "finish the development of the game." This update to the game is set to release on September 13 alongside a Nintendo Switch version.

"We are fully aware and terribly sorry that the initial launch of XIII remake on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC did not reach players' expected quality standards," said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard in a statement that accompanied the news. "A bit more than a year ago we took the decision to hire the studio Tower Five to finish the development of the game. Tower Five worked with us in the past, notably on the great port of Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders on Nintendo Switch. We really wanted to take the time to fix the game and offer owners of XIII remake a free update paying the best possible tribute to the original game we all love.

The statement continues: "The Nintendo Switch version of the game will of course benefit from all the work done to improve the game as well as the multiplayer mode, which will mark the end of the game's development. We can't wait for players to put their hands on this improved version of the game and (re)discover the classic adventures of Agent XIII, as soon as it's released after the summer."

For more Nintendo Switch and general Nintendo coverage -- including not just all of the latest official news, but all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below featuring nothing but Nintendo news.