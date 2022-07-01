Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.

The most notable addition is likely Capcom's Mega Man: The Wily Wars, a collection of remakes of the first three Mega Man games. In addition to this, Comix Zone, Target Earth, and Zero Wing have also all been added to the library of the Expansion Pack version of Switch Online.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer highlighting the foursome of games, both courtesy of Nintendo:

Comix Zone: "In Comix Zone, experience an action game in a setting based on American comics, complete with superhero power-ups and intense fighting moves. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix Zone – a comic book world of his own creation – and must battle mutants to escape it, panel by panel."

Mega Man: The Wily Wars: "Mega Man: The Wily Wars features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily's mechanical minions are on the loose and Mega Man must defeat a bevy of robot masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

Target Earth: "In Target Earth, enemy Chron cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels filled with exhilarating mech suit platforming action and customize your loadout by earning equipment based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover the true legacy of Chron?"

Zero Wing: "Zero Wing is a side-scrolling classic created by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. Cats, the leader of a band of space pirates, is terrorizing the galaxy. Pilot the only remaining Milky Way attack craft and deploy Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles to stop him and his buccaneers – for great justice!

