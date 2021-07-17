Nintendo Switch Error Makes Big Upcoming Game Playable Early

✖

Some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users are playing NEO: The World Ends With You, 10 days early, courtesy of Square Enix. Over on Twitter, Wario64 reports that the Japanese publisher "accidentally" gave out digital codes of NEO: The Worlds Ends With You, but only for the Nintendo Switch. As a result, some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users have downloaded and begun to play the game more than a week before it releases.

At the moment of publishing, others are reporting this error -- which requires buying the game on the official Square Enix store -- has been fixed, but right now this hasn't been definitely confirmed. If you're lucky enough to get a digital code, download the game, and begin playing it, put your Nintendo Switch on airplane mode or simply disconnect it from the Internet. Otherwise, you run the risk of this being reverted, and your progress being thrown away in the process.

Seems like Square Enix accidentally gave out digital codes of NEO: The World Ends With You for Switch and is downloadable/playable now according to reports. Supposedly still gives you a code now, YMMV. Game is ~$80 after shipping https://t.co/odZIMGZY6Ghttps://t.co/LWEKbzKr7k https://t.co/UiLVTn7k1U — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 17, 2021

It's important to note -- despite what some reports claim -- this does not work with Amazon. You can pre-download the game with your Amazon pre-order, but you won't be able to play it early. So far, this is the only method that allows you to play the game early, though even this method may have been closed up.

As always, we will be sure to update this story when and if more information comes in, whether via reliable sources or from Square Enix itself.

