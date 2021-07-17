Nintendo Switch Leaker Reveals New Games From Zelda, Metroid, and More

✖

A Nintendo leaker has leaked and provided updates on several upcoming Nintendo Switch games, though right now none of it has been validated or substantiated in any significant way. The leak comes the way of noted Nintendo leaker, Markomaro, who took to Twitter today and provided an information dump on series such as Zelda, Metroid, Bayonetta, Pikmin, Kirby, Fire Emblem, and Donkey Kong.

The report begins by claiming a new Donkey Kong game is coming, but not until next year. This is something that's been floated by a few Nintendo leakers and insiders, many of which actually claimed it was coming this year. The report then quickly notes that Splatoon 3 "should" release early next summer before moving on to Buddy Mission: BOND, which they came is unlikely to be localized after Famicom Detective Club's underwhelming performance on the market. However, the leaker does note a new game in the latter series is in the plans, but it sounds like it may be put on ice or canned.

The report also name drops Bayonetta 3, with the leaker noting they were surprised it wasn't at E3 as they have heard it's the final stages of development (the same is said about Pikmin 4), with "stuff ready to be shown." To this end, they claim the first trailer will be dropped between September and the end of the year, with one to two ports from PlatinumGames being prepared as well.

Intelligent Systems -- the studio best known for Fire Emblem -- is then name-dropped. The leaker notes the team is "supervising Advance Wars 1+2" and "finished" with "the new Fire Emblem Echoes," which is apparently releasing early next year. Adding to this, the leaker claims the team is working on a Paper Mario Remake, due out sometime between 2022 and 2023, and a smaller, digital-only game as well.

The report quickly mentions Wii’s Punch-Out, which may be getting a port or even a sequel on a Switch, with a prototype of the first game already up and running on the console. A new Rhythm Paradise/Heaven game is also mentioned, but apparently, it's still far out, only beginning development a few months ago.

A new Kirby game is revealed in the report. There's no name or details, but the leaker claims the game is due in 2022 and is a 3D adventure with RPG elements.

There's also some Metroid information, with the leaker claiming the long-rumored Metroid Prime Collection is coming early 2022, with a "first look" at Metroid Prime 4 coming "later on" as it's only 65 percent complete.

After Metroid, the leaker brings up Zelda, claiming that remasters of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are complete, waiting to be released at some point in the future. What the leaker hasn't heard is anything for Ocarina of Time or Majora's Mask, both of which have been mentioned by previous rumors as games getting the Skyward Sword treatment.

That's not all that is mentioned about Zelda. The leaker claims a remake of Oracles of Ages/Seasons is in the works and scheduled to drop sometime between 2022 and 2023. The report is then wrapped up with some Pokemon news.

"Detective Pikachu 2 will make a trailer debut early next year alongside the first one that will be ported to Switch," says the leaker. "Gen 9 unlikely to happen in 2022 since there is a Pokemon Let’s Go Sequel planned for later next year. Pokemon Pinball will make a comeback in some way, somewhere."

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. This could all be true, but it could also all be bollocks or anything in between. It's also important to remember that even if all of this, or even much of it, is accurate, it's also subject to change. That said, for the sake of brevity, we did leave out some details. If you're interested in the full report, click here.