Nintendo Switch OLED Model Report Reveals Alternative Way to Pre-Order

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model goes up for pre-order today at GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and every other major retailer. Right now, Nintendo and its retail partners have only announced online pre-orders, but according to a new report, GameStop stores will also be taking pre-orders in-person, which is a big deal for the simple reason scalpers and bots can't go to a GameStop and buy all the stock as they can online. In other words, this will likely be your best shot at pre-ordering the new Nintendo Switch, especially today, with demand likely to be through the roof.

The report comes the way of Wario64, who relays word that they've received reports that GameStop stores will begin to take pre-orders at 3 p.m. EST, exactly when pre-orders will go live online. At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed, but Wario64 is typically quite reliable.

As you would expect, finer details are minimum, which means it's unclear how many pre-orders each store will be taking and whether or not each and every store is included in this offer. In other words, it's unclear if this is a regional or a national ordeal. If stores are taking pre-orders, they likely aren't taking many, but the odds are still in your favor compared to landing a pre-order online.

Pre-order #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) starting today, 7/15 at 12pm PT. Check with select retailers for more details. https://t.co/17dPY3iUDx pic.twitter.com/SWhUQiDrex — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as none of it is information of the official variety. If GameStop does provide any type of official information on the matter after publishing, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

