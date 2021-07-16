Nintendo Switch OLED Scalpers Already Reselling Console at Ridiculous Prices

✖

The Nintendo Switch OLED went up for pre-order this week after first being revealed by the Japanese video game publisher earlier this month. And while pre-orders at some retailers are still available as of this writing, that hasn't stopped scalpers from trying to make a sizable profit off of those who are desperately trying to get ahold of the console later this fall.

As you might expect, within moments of the Nintendo Switch OLED going up for sale, resale websites started to see a rise in new listings for the platform. Unsurprisingly, these scalpers that are trying to sell the latest Switch model are looking to gouge potential purchasers. Taking a quick perusal through eBay, for instance, many of the Switch OLED listings are well over $500, which would make for a profit that is close to 50%. Other resellers have the gall to charge upwards of $600, $800, or even $1000.

The Switch OLED preorders literally JUST went live…. Why are scalpers like this? pic.twitter.com/bVOxtJSw4e — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 15, 2021

Of course, if you have paid any attention to the gaming scene over the past few months, this shouldn't come as a surprise. Scalpers have been a big problem in gaming circles within the past year, primarily due to the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. All of those pieces of hardware are still pretty hard to come by, namely because resellers continue to try to snatch up as many units as possible to then flip for more money.

What's even more absurd about these Nintendo Switch OLED resale prices is that, as mentioned, the console hasn't even sold out at many retail sites just yet. So if you're still looking to pre-order the platform, you should definitely be able to do so without much of an issue.

As a whole, the Nintendo Switch OLED is slated to release later this fall and will launch on October 8. The console retails for $349.99 and is set to release in proximity to Metroid Dread, which is a new entry in Nintendo's long-running adventure franchise.

How do you continue to feel about scalpers trying to rip off customers in this manner? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

