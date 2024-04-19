Nintendo Switch Users Can Finally Buy Popular RPG Again After It Vanished for Over a Month

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally buy a popular RPG again after it vanished from the Nintendo eShop earlier this year. The game in question has been available on Nintendo Switch, where it used to be an exclusive game, since 2018, so it's unclear who on the platform is looking to check it out in 2024 that hasn't already. If you are one of these people though, you can now do so, something you haven't been able to do since early March.

For those completely out the loop, the game in question is Square Enix's Octopath Traveler, which was released back in 2018, spawning a prequel that released in 2020 and a sequel that released in 2023, dubbed Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent and Octopath Traveler II, respectively.

Square Enix still has yet to say why the game was removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop, but it likely had to do with publishing rights. Back in December of last year, publishing rights for the game on Nintendo Switch shifted from Nintendo to Square Enix. This could have led to a temporary removal from the Nintendo eShop, but if this is the case it is unclear why it didn't happen until March, and why it took a month and a half for the game to return.

Whatever the case, if this is your first hearing about this game and are interested in knowing more, then you can read an official game description below and check out an official trailer as well. Upon release, the RPG garnered an 83 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, as of September 2022, it has sold over three million units.

"Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore each traveler's story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path."

