Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week
Like most weeks, a lot of new Nintendo Switch games were announced this week. Some look good, some less so. That said, if you have -- somehow -- run out of games to play on your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, don't worry, plenty of new games are coming. This week, a smattering of Switch games from a variety of genres were revealed. Some are releasing soon, others are a bit far away. That said, unfortunately, if you're looking for the next big Nintendo Switch game; it wasn't announced this week.
Below, you can check out the top five new Nintendo Switch games announced and revealed this week. Included are an official adaptation of a popular TV show, a game that creates games, an interactive live-action thriller, an adorable co-op puzzle-adventure game, and a game that lets you decide how long quests are.
If none of these games tickle your fancy, then be sure to check out our latest Out This Week, which not only features Nintendo Switch games, but games on other platforms as well.
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
Pitch: "Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game, based on the multi-award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show.
"Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family’s criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders."
Release Date: Summer 2020
SuperMash
Pitch: "In SuperMash, players can discover randomly generated games (called Mashes) where they can challenge themselves in a wide variety of unexpected genre hybrids. Through positive and negative “glitches,” SuperMash creates unique and unpredictable scenarios by altering the mechanics of the Mashes the game gives you. Additionally, players can control certain elements of what they play by applying Dev Cards, which represent a generous selection of characters, enemies, environments, and more. Players can share the Mashes they find with their friends by giving them its unique playable code. The game’s story mode takes place in a video game store where players receive quests by assisting customers and stocking the shelves with the best Mashes the game can generate."
Release Date: May 5
Telling Lies
Pitch: "Telling Lies sits you in front of an anonymous laptop loaded with a stolen NSA database full of footage. The footage covers two years in the intimate lives of four people whose stories are linked by a shocking incident. Explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where those words are spoken and piece together your story. Unlike anything you’ve played before, Telling Lies is an intimate and intense experience. A game where you decide the truth."
Release Date: April 28
Biped
Pitch: "Biped is a coop action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between two players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey."
Release Date: May 21
Book of Demons0comments
Pitch: "Book of Demons is a hack-and-slash deck-building hybrid in which YOU decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards instead of weapons and slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself!"
Release Date: April 30
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.