Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Back Discounts on Two of the Switch’s Most Acclaimed Games

Nintendo’s routine sales on Nintendo Switch games rarely offer tremendous discounts on first-party games like Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Princess Peach Showtime!, and other exclusives, but often, Switch owners can get some pretty great deals through the Nintendo eShop on third-party games. Now, for a limited time, Nintendo and developer Playdead have brought back sales on two different games which have had praises and accolades heaped upon them since they released. The games in question have gone on sale frequently through the Nintendo eShop, but if you’ve never gotten them before, those games are just $1.99 each for the time being.

The two games from Playdead that are $1.99 each right now are Limbo and Inside which released in 2010 and 2016, respectively. They’ve moved from platform to platform since then through different ports with the Nintendo Switch versions being some of the latest releases, and their age means that they’re often discounted to next to nothing which is exactly what’s happened now over in the Nintendo eShop.

On each of the Nintendo eShop pages for the games, Playdead’s able to brag about just how many awards the games have gotten with over 100 awards attributed to each respective game. Accolades for being the best horror game of the year, best adventure game of the year, best art direction of the year, and numerous BAFTA awards for different categories are just a few of the badges Inside and Limbo wear.

But thankfully, you’re able to see for yourself right now if these games hold up since the barrier of entry is only a Nintendo Switch and $1.99 per game. More on Limbo and Inside can be found below courtesy of the Nintendo eShop with Limbo buyable here and Inside here.

Limbo

“Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters Limbo,” a preview of the game said. “Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.”

Inside

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” a preview of the game said. “INSIDE is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere.”