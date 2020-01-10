Two Classic Sega Games Are Coming to Nintendo Switch This Month

Nintendo and Sega have revealed that not one, but two classic games from the latter are coming to the Nintendo Switch this month in the Sega Ages form. One is Shinobi and the other is Fantasy Zone. Both will made available on January 23, and will presumably be in-line with the usual price point for Sega Ages releases.

For those that don’t know: Sega Ages is a series of game ports that span multiple iterations across different hardware since its inception on the Sega Saturn. Currently, the games have been dripping onto the Nintendo Switch. The ports — which are being handled by M2 — aren’t just straight up ports though, they add new elements that make the versions unique. This includes everything from new features to quality-of-life improvements.

Rescue the children of the Oboro clan as the heroic Joe Musashi, or defeat enemies for coins as the courageous Opa-Opa. SEGA AGES Shinobi and SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone both launch January 23 for the Nintendo Switch!https://t.co/thn1utkCEW pic.twitter.com/pvrHXTE75V — SEGA (@SEGA) January 9, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game:

Sega Ages Fantasy Zone: “An interplanetary monetary system collapses as its funds are mysteriously funneled towards the construction of a fortress in the Fantasy Zone. It’s up to Opa-Opa to rescue the Fantasy Zone and find the culprit responsible! Eliminate all the bases to reach the end boss and advance to the next level. Use lasers and bombs to destroy all enemies and take advantage of weapon and engine upgrades! Want a change in palette? Play as Opa-Opa’s brother, Upa-Upa!”

Sega Ages Shinobi: “Ninjutsu master Joe Musashi returns in this classic side-scrolling platformer. Utilize shurikens, throwing knives, and more to defeat the enemy and free the hostages. Need more time? Use the rewind feature to move back in time to make sure you’re using your best moves. Challenge the Sega Ages version of Shinobi by using the newly added melee button for a special bonus score. Or if you prefer something more achievable, try out the Ages mode and Joe Musashi will have upgraded weapons and increased durability.”

