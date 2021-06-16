Nintendo Switch Players Get Surprise Stealth Release for E3 2021

✖

To coincide with Nintendo's E3 2021 presentation, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players have been surprised with a stealth release. Typically, Nintendo Directs are good for several stealth releases, but the E3 2021 Directs are often exceptions to this rule. And this year was no exception. However, while there were no stealth-releases during the presentation, one did drop after the presentation.

As of today, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players can buy and download "fantasy shoot 'em up" game, Mushihimesama. The game is only available via the Nintendo eShop for $20.

Developed by Cave and published by Live Wire, the game debuted back in 2015. Over on Metacritic, it boasts a very solid score of 86. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 96 percent of 937 User Reviews have reviewed the game positively, giving it an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review Rating.

"This is the story of a princess who goes to meet the 'Koujin' in order to save her family from a mysterious plague," reads an official overview of the game. "The world is decorated with meticulously drawn graphics, intense perfection, and a beautiful barrage of bullets. Take on five stages, including a lush forest, a blazing desert, and a solemn cave!"

The game's official pitch continues:

"There are three different game modes and difficulty levels to choose from, including a Novice mode that even novice shooters can enjoy. There are three game modes and difficulty levels to choose from, including "Novice" mode, which is great for beginners, and "Ultra" mode, which will make even the most experienced shooters scream! Get through the oncoming barrage and beat the high score!"

