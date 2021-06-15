Halo Developer Officially Responds to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Master Chief DLC Rumors

✖

Today, during E3 2021, Nintendo revealed that the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it's not Master Chief, the protagonist of Xbox franchise Halo. Going into the special Nintendo Direct, rumors and leaks indicated the Spartan was going to be revealed as the next DLC character as part of a possible double-character reveal. Obviously, this didn't happen.

Since then, 343 Industries community manager, Brian Jarrard, has more or less confirmed that there's nothing in the works involving Master Chief and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or at least, if there is, Jarrard isn't aware of it.

Taking to Twitter, Jarrard confirmed he would love to see the crossover happen, but right now it doesn't sound like it's going to happen with Ultimate, as Nintendo is likely already hard to at work on the final DLC character. And if this is the case, then Master Chief has been left out in the cold.

"As a longtime fan of both games, it would be amazing to have a Chief/Smash announce today," said Jarrard. Nothing is happening that I'm aware of, but maybe momentum this week can open a door. If you agree, maybe we can *politely* express our excitement to Phil Spencer (head of Xbox) and Doug Bowser (head of Nintendo of America). "

With Nintendo and Xbox working closer together with each new generation, it's likely only a matter of time until Master Chief joins Super Smash Bros., but right now, it sounds like the Halo protagonist has to wait for his turn like dozens of other in-demand characters.

