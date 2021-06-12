First Nintendo Switch Pro Game Possibly Revealed

✖

The first Nintendo Switch Pro game was reportedly revealed today and nobody noticed. For well over a year, there have been rumors and reports about a new, more powerful Nintendo Switch in the works. Recently, these rumors started to heat up, and according to a variety of reputable sources, the new piece of Nintendo hardware is going to be revealed soon, and may even release this year.

Going into E3 2021, there were reports that Nintendo was going to reveal the Nintendo Switch Pro -- or whatever it winds up being called -- before E3 so developers and publishers could show off their games for the machine with clear messaging. Obviously, this didn't happen.

That said, several Nintendo Switch games have been revealed today as part of E3 2021, including Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which was revealed at Ubisoft Forward. In addition to revealing the game, Ubisoft noted the title is releasing next year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. There was no word of "Nintendo Switch Pro," but according to a new report, it's a Nintendo Switch Pro game, or at least that's what Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier heavily hinted at in a now-deleted tweet.

Now, Schreier doesn't outright confirm the game is a Nintendo Switch Pro game or that it was running on a Nintendo Switch Pro during the presentation. And right now we don't know what a "Nintendo Switch Pro game" means. Every game on Nintendo Switch Lite is on Nintendo Switch and vice versa. You'd assume this would be the case with Nintendo Switch Pro as well, but perhaps it won't be.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Of course, Ubisoft and Nintendo could squash the speculation with more information or an official comment, but we don't expect this to happen. If it does happen, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.