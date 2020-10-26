Target Reveals Free Bonuses for Nintendo Switch Games

✖

Target has announced a pair of promotional items for those that buy specific Nintendo Switch games from the retailer over the next few days. The first of these items is for one of Nintendo's biggest games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. According to a new Tweet from the retailer, those that buy the game in stores on November 1st will receive a free, "premium journal" that will also feature a 2021 calendar. The journal features an adorable image of Tom Nook wearing the fall sweater he's been seen wearing in the game, of late. An image of the journal can be found in the Tweet below.

Your island adventure awaits! Purchase the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system on 11/1 in stores and receive a free & exclusive premium journal, only at Target! https://t.co/VSVP1JjpMR pic.twitter.com/dkEz8qhFRn — Target (@Target) October 25, 2020

In addition to the journal that comes with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch owners can also snag a freebie related to Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Buyers that pick-up the game at a participating Target location will get a Tech Badge featuring the red, yellow, and blue Pikmin characters, while supplies last. These items are basically high-quality decals intended for mobile phones and laptops, and have been offered as pre-order incentives for previous Nintendo games, in the past. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to release on October 30th. It should be noted that this item is also available exclusively in stores.

Both games should prove pretty big for Nintendo this holiday season, particularly Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Over the last few weeks, players have been enjoying the game's fall update, which added Halloween related items and events. Another update will arrive in the game sometime in the month of November, adding content related to Thanksgiving and Christmas. It seems like a safe bet that the holiday content could lure players that might still be on the fence, and the free journal could help, as well. At the end of the day, both the journal and Tech Badge are smaller bonus items, but they should prove enticing for those that were already planning to pick-up the games, anyway!

Are you planning on buying either game from Target? Are either of these items enough to get you to buy them from the retailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!