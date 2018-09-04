Nintendo Switch Getting the Izneo Comic Book App This October

While the Nintendo Switch has become quite the capable game machine, it hasn’t seen too many entertainment apps yet. Sure, it’s got Hulu, but there’s no sign of Netflix or other apps that really take advantage of its format. Fortunately, it looks like one comic book service is ready to make it a home for its fans: Izneo.

The company has announced that its Izneo app will launch on the Switch this October, providing owners of the system access to their favorite content from it. This includes a huge catalog of thousands of digital comics, including the likes of Hellboy, Aliens, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Doctor Who, among countless others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be a selection of European comics available for those who dabble within that area, including Blacksad, Largo Winch and Valerian.

“We are proud to bring the Izneo reader to Nintendo Switch and offer the best comic books reading experience to gamers. Nintendo’s console is the perfect platform for comic book reading. From gamer to reader the game just got a little bit smaller!” noted Luc Bourcier, CEO of Izneo.

The service is currently available for a number of other formats, including computer and smartphone. And what’s more, it intends to expand it even further to other devices later this year, including the NVIDIA Shield, the Smart TV Philips line, Android-capable televisions and a few Sony models. No word yet if it’ll be coming to any other game consoles in the future.

This is a nice move for Izneo, and will hopefully persuade other companies to give their apps a try on the device. After all, being able to access services either on the go or through home play sounds like a really convenient option. Lookin’ at you, Netflix.

More details about the Izneo service can be found here on their home page. In fact, they’re offering an interesting promotion where you can get your first digital read on the house, no matter what comic you select. From there, you can buy individual books for a pretty good price, and check out more than 23,000 available titles, with the library growing each day with new selections. It’s the next best thing to having a physical collection — and probably a lot easier to take care of, to boot.

We’ll let you know when an official date is confirmed.