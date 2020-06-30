Nintendo President Apologizes for Joy-Con Problems

Nintendo has apologized for issues plaguing the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers. More specifically, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa apologized during a recent investor Q&A but refrained from getting into any further details due to the class-action lawsuit filed last year. In case you're somehow not aware, a fairly common complaint about the Switch's proprietary controllers is the "drift" of the analog sticks, causing them to lose the precision needed to navigate games appropriately and instead float around on screens.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers regarding Joy-Cons," Furukawa stated in response to a question about the problems with Joy-Cons, according to a translation by a ComicBook.com staff member. "For product improvements, we are continuing to work on this, but Joy-Con is subject to a class-action lawsuit in the United States, and it is a pending issue, so we would like to refrain from responding to any specific action."

This isn't the first time Nintendo has addressed the problem with Joy-Cons, however, though it would appear to be the first outright apology. "At Nintendo, we take great pride in creating quality products and we are continuously making improvements to them," Nintendo said in a statement last year. "We are aware of recent reports that some Joy-Con controllers are not responding correctly. We want our consumers to have fun with Nintendo Switch, and if anything falls short of this goal we always encourage them to visit http://support.nintendo.com so we can help."

The company even went so far as to offer free repairs. It remains to be seen if this is something that will be fixed long-term at any point soon, but it is definitely something that the company is aware of. For now, we all will just have to be vigilant for any sign of drift and hope for the best.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

