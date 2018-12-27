Save 17% on Extra Joy-Con For the Nintendo Switch

Enjoying the Nintendo Switch you got for the holidays? At this point you might have come to the conclusion that you would enjoy it even more if you had an extra pair of Joy-Con to play with friends. If that’s the case, you’re in luck because you can get a pair in grey or neon red and blue from Walmart for $66.77 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping.

While you’re at it, you might want to pick up a Joy-Con charging dock to make it easier to power up multiple sets. Officially licensed options from PowerA and Hori are both heavily discounted at Walmart as well. Similar deals on these Joy-Con and chargers were also available via Amazon, but they were sold out at the time of writing. Take advantage of these deals at Walmart before they suffer the same fate.

On a related note, now is a great time to step your game up to Nintendo’s Pro Controller. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $54.90 at Amazon while the sale/supplies last. The same deal is available via Walmart, where you might have the luxury of ordering it online for pick up in your local store as early as today. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, so take advantage of it while you can.

