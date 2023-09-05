Nintendo Reveals New Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Switch Bundles

Nintendo has today revealed a handful of new Switch bundles tied to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that will become available to purchase next month. This past week, Nintendo announced a new Mario-themed Switch OLED console that would be releasing in early October, just a few weeks prior to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Now, Nintendo has shared that the Switch OLED isn't the only new model hitting the market as it's also letting loose a couple of additional bundles as well.

Shown off on social media today, Nintendo unveiled three new Switch packages that will begin to hit retailers roughly one month from today. The first of these three variants is for the baseline model of the Nintendo Switch. This edition of the console comes packaged with a digital code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe alongside a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. More than any other game in Switch history, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been bundled with a variety of Switch units, so this bundle isn't all that unique.

The other bundles in question happen to be for the Nintendo Switch Lite and are associated with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Both of these Switch Lite units come with a download code for New Horizons and are themed around different characters from the Animal Crossing title. The Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition is turquoise in color and comes with leaf print on the back of the unit. The Isabelle Aloha Edition contains this same style but is instead pink in color.

Perhaps the most unique thing about these Switch Lite bundles is that they will be exclusive to certain retail chains. The Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition will only be purchasable at Walmart while the Isabelle Aloha Edition will come to Target. Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo has released bundles tied to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the past, but these Switch Lite variants are much more unique.

When Will These New Nintendo Switch Bundles Release?

Also available 10/6, two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, featuring leaf designs and a digital copy of the game!



The Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Bundle will be available exclusively at Target, and the Nintendo Switch Lite… pic.twitter.com/VK5Bh08I4j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023

As a whole, all of these various Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles will roll out next month on October 6. Additionally, this same date will also see the release of the aforementioned Super Mario Nintendo Switch OLED. In short, if you've been in the market to purchase a Switch for yourself recently, there is no shortage of new models that Nintendo is bringing to market for you to snag this coming month.