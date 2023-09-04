Leaker Claims Next Nintendo Direct Still Coming Soon

On August 31st, a Nintendo Direct aired centered entirely on Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Wonder is arguably Nintendo's biggest game remaining for 2023, so it made sense for the company to give it a big spotlight. However, the presentation has left fans wondering whether we might still see a "traditional" Nintendo Direct in the month of September. Several rumors pointed to just that, and Nintendo has typically offered these types of presentations during that month. Reliable leaker Nate the Hate seems to think that a Nintendo Direct is still on for this month, with one coming "soon-ish." Addressing the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct on Twitter, he also stated that "one doesn't negate the other."

Nintendo Switch First-Party Games in 2023 and 2024

(Photo: Nintendo)

In addition to Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20th, Nintendo has announced WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario RPG, two major first-party titles set to release in November. As of this writing, no other games have been announced for the rest of the year. However, several major games will be getting DLC before the end of 2023, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 3.

So far, very little has been officially announced for 2024. We do know that a new game starring Princess Peach will be releasing, as well as a remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon. There's also Metroid Prime 4, a game that Nintendo has barely talked about since development was restarted all the way back in 2019. A new Nintendo Direct could flesh out the company's plans for early next year. Tokyo Game Show begins on September 21st, so a Nintendo Direct ahead of the show would not be too surprising.

Next Nintendo Direct

Assuming a new Nintendo Direct does take place next month, it will likely focus on some announcements to fill out the rest of 2023, and the first few months of 2024. That could entail ports and remasters, such as Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3. Naturally, some fans might expect news on Nintendo's next video game console, but that seems highly unlikely; Nintendo has already stated that there will be a shorter window between the system's announcement and release. A Nintendo Switch variant based on Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also just announced. Revealing a new system now would likely hurt sales, particularly ahead of the holiday season.

The "Nintendo Switch 2," or whatever it ends up being called, has been rumored for release in the second half of 2024. If that does end up being the case, fans will likely be waiting on an announcement until late in 2023, or even in early 2024. That would make the Nintendo Switch about 7 years old, which would be a very good stretch of time for a video game console. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what ends up getting revealed.

[H/T: Reddit]