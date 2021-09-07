Nintendo Switch Game Leaks Ahead of Rumored Nintendo Direct

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has leaked ahead of a rumored Nintendo Direct. According to various rumors from various sources ranging from credible to hogwash, a new Nintendo Direct is happening this month. When this month is where many of the rumors and reports diverge, with some even claiming this week will be the magical week for Switch and Switch Lite fans, who haven't viewed a proper Nintendo Direct since E3 back in June. Whether any of these rumors are credible remains to be seen, but a new leak not only suggests they are but may reveal when this mystery Nintendo Direct will happen.

On September 17, Barcelona, Spain-based studio Lince Works will release Aragami 2 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There's been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch, which is strange because its predecessor did come to the Nintendo platform, though well after its initial release.

That said, amidst the aforementioned Nintendo Direct rumor, the IMDA, the rating board in Singapore, has rated the game for Nintendo Switch. Of course, this rating could be an error, but it's unlikely. The bigger question now is whether or not the Switch version will be ready for the game's launch later this month. If it is, it will need to be revealed very soon, and if it's being held for this long you'd assume it's for a reason, like perhaps a Nintendo Switch stealth release. For now, this last bit is speculation, but connecting the dots doesn't require much.

In other words, it's not only possible this rating has leaked the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but when the rumored Nintendo Direct will be, which is September 17, or at least the week of September 17.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have touched this rating leak and the speculation it has created with any type of comment or form of acknowledgment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch, click here.