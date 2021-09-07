Animal Crossing: New Horizon Report Leaks Game's Next Character

✖

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons report may leak the game's next big update and the fan-favorite character it's set to add. According to the report, which comes the way of a prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release in November at the latest, and will not only add Halloween content, but will add Brewster and The Root, the former's cafe.

The report comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, who didn't say much else, but did note all of this content may not release until November because apparently the dev team isn't 100 percent sure whether or not the update will be delayed. Further, it sounds like this update could be previewed during the rumored Nintendo Direct for this month.

"The major update, that will likely introduce Brewster and his bar where you can meet old friends, is set to be released in November at maximum," said Samus Hunter. "The team has taken precautions to install the Halloween event without requiring a new update in case of delay after September."

Unfortunately, this is all that is shared by the source in question, who has proven reliable in the past and who also shared an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in a complimentary report.

All of that said, while the source in question has proven reliable in the past it doesn't negate the fact that everything here is both unofficial and subject to change, which means it needs to be taken with the usual grain of salt, reservations, and skepticism.

As you would expect, Nintendo hasn't addressed this report, and it rarely ever does address reports or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. In other words, we don't expect this to change, but we will monitor the situation just in case it does so we can keep you in the loop accordingly.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the new Animal Crossing game, Nintendo Switch, and all things Nintendo -- including all of the other latest reports, rumors, leaks, and of course official news -- click here.