The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Insider Shares Update With Disappointing News

A prominent Nintendo insider has shared an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild 2, and it has disappointing news only. According to a plethora of rumors and reports, a big new Nintendo Direct is happening sometime this month. In fact, depending on which rumor or report you're reading, it's happening this week, which would mean it should be announced any minute. For now, though, these are just rumors and reports, though typically where there is this much smoke there is also fire.

As Nintendo fans wait for official information, Samus Hunter, the aforementioned Nintendo insider, and leaker, has shared an update on not just The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but the entire series as a whole.

Speaking to the highly-anticipated sequel, the insider claims Nintendo fans shouldn't expect any major announcements if a Nintendo Direct happens this month, however, the game show up at The Game Awards 2021 this December. Adding to this, Samus Hunter claims not only will Breath of the Wild 2 be missing from the upcoming Nintendo Direct, but the entire series won't get any "major announcements." Capping this, the leaker throws fans of Zelda a bone by noting that "it's possible" that some information about the DLC Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be shared.

"Don't expect major announcements for the series, information about the sequel to Breath of the Wild is held with extreme confidence, but I personally doubt in its reveal, it is more suitable for the Game Awards," said the Nintendo insider. "It is possible some information about the second DLC of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity."

At the moment of publishing, none of this has been substantiated in any notable way and Nintendo hasn't touched any of it with any type of comment.