Nintendo Switch Players Surprised With New Stealth-Release

Nintendo, Tino Gamez, and NeoBricks have surprised Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players with a brand new stealth-release. January has been a very slow month so far for new game releases, especially on Switch and Switch Lite. In February, this will start to change with the likes of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default 2, and Little Nightmares 2 all releasing next month on the pair of Nintendo console. However, until next month, Switch and Switch Lite players can enjoy Neoverse, which was released on the pair of consoles out of nowhere.

Neoverse is a deck-building roguelite that debuted last February via the PC, and has since come to Xbox One. Meanwhile, next month it's coming to PS4 and now it's available on Switch and Switch Lite as well.

On Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the game runs at $24 and requires 4.0 GB of space. For this, you get the game that supports all three modes of play and the following language options: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, and English.

"Neoverse is a time-warping multiverse game consisting of thrilling adventures that are packed with exciting challenges," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Combining roguelite, deck-building, and strategy gameplay together, Neoverse puts your skills to the test. Embark on an adventure with a cast of unique heroes to save the living realms."

Right now, Neoverse doesn't have any reviews on Nintendo Switch, but over on Steam 85 percent of users across 2,440 reviews have reviewed the game positively, earning the title a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating.

