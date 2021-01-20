Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Characters Reimagined as Marvel and DC Heroes by Artist

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters are being reimagined as Marvel and DC heroes by an artist, and as would expect, the new art series is attracting a lot of attention over on Twitter. Last week, an art series reimagining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters as Cuphead characters made the rounds. But that was last week. This week it's the work of "xeternalflamebryx" making the rounds, and rightfully so, because so far, it's terrific.

According to the artist, the series will feature all of the game's massive roster as DC or Marvel characters, and selections will be based on the traits that suit said character. However, to make things interesting, who the characters will get will be somewhat based on their fighter number on the official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate website. What does this mean? Well, it means all fighters with odd numbers will be DC characters while fighters with even numbers will be made into Marvel characters.

So far, the series includes reimaginings for Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Dark Samus, and Yoshi. Below, you can check out all of these reimaginings. And of course, be sure to give xeternalflamebryx a follow to see the entire art series until the finish.