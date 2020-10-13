Nintendo Makes Two Amazing Nintendo Switch Games Just $5

✖

Nintendo has made two of some of the best games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite just $5 each. Over on the Nintendo eShop, there's currently hundreds of Switch and Switch games on sale, and this includes some incredible deals on some equally incredible games. For example, you can currently nab both Celeste and TowerFall -- some of the highest-rated and awarded games on the Switch -- for just $4.99. This is the cheapest both have ever been on the platform.

As always, it's unclear how long these deals will be offered, so if either tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on them sooner rather than later. While we don't know when the deals will end, we do know they are a limited time offer, and once the deals are over, both games will return to their normal $20 price points.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Celeste: "Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain."

TowerFall: "TowerFall is the ultimate version of the beloved archery combat/party game, featuring all of the content from Ascension and Dark World, and several Nintendo Switch-exclusive additions! Inspired by classics from the golden age of couch multiplayer, TowerFall centers around hilarious, intense versus matches - best played against friends, sitting cross-legged on the floor within punching distance of each other. The core mechanics are simple and accessible, but hard to master, with a huge amount of gameplay variants, arrow types, power-ups, and levels. And when you need a break from the competition, team up in 1-4 player co-op modes, where you’ll fight off a wide variety of monsters, enemy archers, and bosses."

For those that don't know: Celeste debuted back in 2018 via Matt Makes Games, and it's currently one of the highest-rated games of the generation. Meanwhile, TowerFall debuted back in 2013 -- also via Matt Makes Games -- and is equally critically-acclaimed and beloved.

