Nintendo Makes Great Nintendo Switch Game Just $1

Nintendo has made a great Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game just $1 over on the Nintendo eShop. Compared to previous years, 2020 has been a bit of a quiet year for the Switch, at least from a first-party perspective. To seemingly alleviate this, Nintendo has been running consistent and substantial Nintendo eShop sales to ensure you never have nothing to play on either Switch or Switch Lite. For example, this week, the Nintendo eShop is offering FutureGrind for just $1.

FutureGrind is an easy-to-pick-up, but hard-to-master stunt-racer that celebrates tricks, skill, combos, and speed. The game came to Nintendo Switch back in 2019, and normally costs $10, which means it's currently 90 percent off. While not incredibly popular, the game does boast a very solid 81 on Metacritic and has been reviewed positively by 97 percent of Steam users who've played it. It's not going to be your new game of the generation, but for $1, it's a complete steal.

Developed and published by Milkbag Games, FutureGrind only requires a humble 503 MB of space, but unfortunately, it only supports one player and one language: English.

"Grab your bike and hit the rails in FutureGrind, a stylish stunt-racer all about tricks, skill, and speed," reads an official pitch of the game. "Use your futuristic bike to chain together huge combos on tracks made of floating rails, but watch out: touch the wrong color and you'll explode instantly! Keep your sponsors happy and you'll find yourself earning new bikes and racing mind-bending tracks built for the pros. But not everything is as it seems. Someone is watching your every move. Who is it, and what do they really want with you? Think you have what it takes? Test your limits while grinding to the bass pounding beats of an original soundtrack."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will be available for just $1, but we do know it's a limited-time deal. In other words, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later.

