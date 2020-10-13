New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Teaser Trailer Shows Off the Yiga Clan

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity continues to tease out little odds and ends of information as it heads up to its release date for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th, and that includes a new teaser trailer today all about the Yiga Clan. Given that the new video game takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it offers a new look at the enemies of Hyrule despite the fact that Kohga still leads the group.

You can check out the new Yiga Clan teaser trailer below:

Master Kohga and a loyal new ally lead the devious Yiga Clan against Hyrulean forces. It seems they have an ominous figure aiding them? Learn more when #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity releases on 11/20. #Zelda pic.twitter.com/s9Hv8v19E4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 13, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is officially set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!