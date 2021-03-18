Nintendo Switch: Classic '90s Games Stealth-Released Today

✖

Ten classic games released in the late 1990s and early 2000s have been stealth-released today on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. March has been a slow month so far for Switch and Switch Lite users, but as of today, all on both Switch models can enjoy ten different classic Neo Geo Pocket Color games, courtesy of the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1, which was stealth-released out of nowhere, much to the delight of fans.

For those that don't know: a stealth-release is when a game is released the very same day it's announced for said platform. When it comes to stealth-releases, no console gets them more than the Switch. That said, while Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 is now available for all Switch and Switch Lite users, it's not free. Rather, players will need to fork over $40 to nab the digital collection of ten games.

For $40, players will get the following games: Big Tournament Golf, Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999

Fatal Fury: First Contact, King of Fighters R-2, Metal Slug: 1st Mission, Metal Slug: 2nd Mission, SNK Gals’ Fighters, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Samurai Shodown 2, and The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny.

On Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the collection of games require a humble 911 MB, which should mean getting it on your console will be easy. Unfortunately, though, the games only support two languages: English and Japanese.

Beyond Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players have a few other new games to enjoy this week. On Friday, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville will finally come to the console, and a day before that horror game DARQ will release alongside The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV.

