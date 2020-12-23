Nintendo Switch Surprises Fans With Stealth-Release of Classic 90s Game

✖

Nintendo and SNK have surprised Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players with a new stealth-release. Two days ahead of Christmas, and amid huge Nintendo eShop promotional sales, SNK has released Fatal Fury: First Contact for the Switch and Switch Lite, via the Nintendo eShop, and right now, only via the Nintendo eShop. In other words, the game on Switch and Switch Lite, at least currently, isn't available at retail in any form.

As of today, all Nintendo Switch users can download the classic Neo Geo Pocket Color game that debuted back in 199 for just $8. As you may know, this isn't the first Neo Geo Pocket Color game released on Switch and Switch Lite by SNK, and it likely won't be the last, but it's the latest.

In addition to $8, all that download the game will need to have 147 MB of space available. That said, on Switch, the game not only supports all three ways of play -- handheld, TV, and tabletop -- but supports up to two players. Unfortunately though, the langauge options are limited to just English and Japanese.

Below, you can check out a new trailer SNK released to accompany the stealth-drop:

As you may know, Fatal Fury: First Contact was the 10th and second-to-last entry in the series that debuted via the Neo Geo Pocket Color, but has since been ported to a myriad of platforms. One of the less popular entries in the series, it's more or less a portable version of Real Bout 2, or at least it's loosely based on the game.

