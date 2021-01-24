Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Return of Classic 1999 Game

✖

Nintendo Switch is reportedly getting one of 1999's best games soon. It's been a slow few months for Switch and Switch lite users in terms of new game releases, and for the most part, this has also been true for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. However, in the coming months, this will change. In fact, not only are notable games going to start once again releasing on the pair of Nintendo consoles, but it looks like they are also getting one of 1999's best games soon.

According to the official South Korean rating board, which rates games for release in the region, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is coming to both the Switch and Switch Lite. The rating doesn't divulge a release date or anything else of the salient variety, but this is the first we've heard of a Nintendo Switch port for the classic Neo Geo Pocket Color game.

The past couple of years, SNK has steadily been bringing its Neo Geo Pocket Color games to the pair of consoles, so it's not very surprising to see it's finally getting around to bringing over SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium. As the name suggests, it's a crossover fighting game featuring both SNK and Capcom characters that was not only one of the highest-rated games of its year, but one of the highest-rated games of the 1990s.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of the game coming to Switch and Switch Lite, but the South Korean rating board wouldn't be rating the game for the pair of consoles unless it was coming to the pair of consoles. That said, right now, neither Nintendo nor SNK have confirmed the leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

