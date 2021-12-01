Nintendo Switch Consoles Get Mysterious Update

Nintendo has released a new update on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED alongside patch notes designed to let the consumer know everything Nintendo has done to the various Switch hardware. The problem is, the patch notes don’t say anything of note. According to Nintendo, all the update does is provide “general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” What exactly these improvements are, Nintendo doesn’t say.

Now, Nintendo does this somewhat often. Every few updates there’s an update of this ilk. And almost every time, there’s more to the update than “general system stability improvements.” How do we know this? Well, because dataminers dig through the files of the update for anything peculiar and noteworthy. In the past, such efforts revealed that Nintendo was working on adding Bluetooth audio support, work that was realized with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

As always, we will keep you updated as we learn more about the update. There’s no gurantee Nintendo is hiding something in this update, but that’s usually how it does. Meanwhile, if any more information about the aforementioned improvements are discovered, we will add them to the story. In the meantime, to download the update — update 13.2.0 — go to system system settings, and then click on “System” and “System Update.” From here, your console will update and restart

All Switch owners should eventually have the 13.2.0 update downloaded automatically.

