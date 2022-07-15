Nintendo Switch Game Now 100% Free for Some Users

It's very rare for a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop to be made free, especially compared to some other platforms like Steam. Why this is, we don't know. That said, today is one of these rare occurrences, however, there are some hoops to jump through and some strings attached. Right now, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED -- via the Nintendo eShop -- Star Horizon is free, but you need to own Splashy Cube, Nonograms Prophecy, Nova-111, and Destropolis, all of which are a

few dollars each.

The new free offer comes courtesy of No Gravity Games, which has been running a special promotion this week that if you've been paying attention to actually has provided not one, not two, not three, but four free games. However, the opportunity to get these games for free has passed. Star Horizon is still free though, you just need to own the aforementioned titles. And you need to capitalize on all of this before July 16, because by then the deal will expire.

"A struggle between the Inter Galactic Corporation (a.k.a The Federation), which controls the entire galaxy, and the Rebels continues," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "You assume the role of John, a simple private space pilot in the service of the Federation. Well.. the word 'pilot' might be an overstatement. John's ship AI – which he calls 'Ellie' – takes almost all control of the ship. The space battles are coordinated by Motherships and "pilots" serve the mere role of the shooters (as the AI can't 'kill'). Inter Galactic Corporation is about to turn the tide of the war but an accident happens. Your Mothership is blown up into pieces which makes Ellie go crazy. It puts John into hibernation and wakes him up several years later in a completely different setting. What really happened? What is the AI up to? Will the two – John and Ellie – change the fate of the Universe?

