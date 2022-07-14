Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Free-to-Play PlayStation Game

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been surprised with a new free-to-play trial, and this time it's a game from PlayStation. In the modern day, there are three ways to play PlayStation games: own a PS4, own a PS5, or own a PC and play the games well after release when they get ported. There is an exception to this rule though. If you own a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED there's one PlayStation series you can enjoy without needing to leave the Switch ecosystem, and that's MLB The Show, which has gone multi-platform out of pressure from the MLB.

If you haven't already played the latest in the series, MLB The Show 22, now is your chance because it's being made free-to-play via Nintendo Switch Online. More specifically, between July 15 (tomorrow) to July 21, Switch Online subscribers can download the full game and play it as much as they want at no extra cost. Alongside this promotion, the game has been discounted to just $29.99.

Is the game any good on Nintendo Switch? Well, the Switch version boasts an 81 on Metacritic, which is higher than every other platform the game is on. This doesn't mean it's better on Switch compared to other platforms; it just means it's a surprisingly good port.

"MLB The Show 22 is one of the weirder entries in the series over the course of the past decade," reads the opening of our review of the game. "On one hand, I've found myself just as engaged as ever with the core gameplay of MLB The Show 22 and fully expect to continue playing it frequently over the course of this season. On the other hand, this is likely the most underwhelming jump between MLB The Show installments that I can remember as nothing much of note has really been added or altered this year. This lack of flashy new content doesn't make MLB The Show 22 worse by any means, but it does show that this series is somewhat struggling to evolve beyond what it has become."

