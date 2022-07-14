New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.

The latest scuttlebutt about the series comes the way of Spanish YouTuber eXtas1s, who doesn't say much other than that a revival is in the works. Injecting some speculation into the claim, the YouTuber floats that the game could be made by Sumo Digital, which is a good guess given its portfolio and reputation. Some may expect Rare itself to revive the series, but it's unlikely. Rare is a slow-moving developer, and it's currently knee-deep in Sea of Thieves support and the development of Everwild, which we've heard has been having some troubles.

Given the substantial demand, given the previous rumors, and given the occasional teasing, the stars are really starting to align. However, these rumors have been percolating for a while, and so far, nothing has come of them. In other words, remember this is a rumor, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not. In the meantime, catch up on the latest Xbox news via the links right below: