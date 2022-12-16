Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.

This is obviously great news for Nintendo Switch fans, as the 2017 title is one of the best horror games of the last decade. Developed and published by Capcom, it evolved the series by bringing it to first-person from third-person, and it also brought the series back to its survival-horror roots after recent installments were more action-horror. Since 2018, the game has been playable on Nintendo Switch via a Cloud version, but this version was never made available in the west, again, until today.

For those that don't know, a Cloud version means the game won't download to your hard drive like a normal game, but will require you to stream it, with the streaming technology itself doing some heavy lifting to allow the game to run on the Nintendo Switch with less porting work. Of course, this isn't the greatest way to play the game, but it's the only way on Nintendo Switch.

"Resident Evil 7 biohazard is the next major entry in the renowned Resident Evil series and sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience," reads an official description of the game. "A dramatic new shift for the series to first-person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom's new RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal."

The game's official description continues: "Set in modern-day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first-person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series' signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined "survival horror" some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level."

